Miranda Lambert said she is “so happy” with husband Brendan McLoughlin as she marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 26.

“1 year,” the Grammy nominee captioned a photo on Instagram from their 2019 wedding that showed her wearing a white lace gown and holding a white bouquet as she held hands with her husband. “I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin”

She also shared a photo of a colorful bunch of flowers given to her by her love. “Thanks babe! 1 year!” she captioned the pic on her Instagram Story.

Her heartfelt note came two days after Lambert, 36, opened up during her Nashville, Tennessee, concert about a dark time in her life after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

“I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows … I went through a really hard time in my life,” Lambert told the crowd, referencing her divorce from the Voice coach after four years of marriage. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a s–t show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.’ My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here.”

Lambert revealed on Valentine’s Day last year that she’d married the New York Police Department officer, 29, three months after they met on the set of Good Morning America, where he was doing crowd control while she performed with her group the Pistol Annies.

In an interview with Health magazine in November, the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer opened up about her decision to tie the knot so quickly.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” she said. “So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

McLoughlin, who is on a leave of absence from the NYPD, and his wife split their time between Nashville and New York City. His toddler son with an ex-girlfriend lives on the East Coast.