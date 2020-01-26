Miranda Lambert Talks About ‘S--t Show’ After Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda Lambert opened up at her Nashville, Tennessee, concert on Friday, January 25, about going through some dark times following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

The country superstar, 36, touched on her painful split from the Voice coach, 43, after four years of marriage as she introduced the ballad “Dark Bars,” according to Billboard.

“I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows … I went through a really hard time in my life,” Lambert said, referencing her divorce. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a s–t show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.’ My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here.”

Lambert also brought out her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley during the show at the Bridgestone Arena and touched on her life today with new husband Brendan McLoughlin, who has a son from a previous relationship.

“We’ve been [in this band] for a decade,” she told the crowd, according to the Tennessean. “And in that decade, we have accomplished a lot of life together. … Three husbands, two ex-husbands. Three babies, a stepchild and 24 animals.”

“And, as of late, also a Grammy nomination,” Lambert added, with a nod to the band’s nomination for Best Country Album for Interstate Gospel at the upcoming 2020 Grammys, which take place on Sunday, January 26. (She is also up for Best Country Song for her hit “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”)

The “House That Built Me” singer has happily moved on with McLoughlin, who she revealed in February 2019 she’d wed just three months after they met.

Asked by Health magazine in November why she chose to marry so soon after meeting the New York Police Department Officer, Lambert said, “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

She added that it was love at first sight with the 29-year-old “if that’s a thing.”

Shelton, meanwhile, has also moved on and has been dating his Voice costar Gwen Stefani since the end of 2015.