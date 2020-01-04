Sexy sing-along! Miranda Lambert showed off her husband Brendan McLoughlin‘s singing skills — and his pumped-up physique — on social media on Friday, January 3.

The “Automatic” crooner, 36, posted a video of her New York police officer hubby, 29, singing along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses while shirtless. In the clip, Lambert sneaks up on McLoughlin as he prepares dinner in their kitchen. The couple burst into laughter after the law enforcement official notices that she is filming.

“Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS!” she captioned the adorable video, which she posted two weeks before her scheduled tour start date. “See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease😂 #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? ).”

Lambert and McLoughlin’s social media PDA came nearly one month after the twosome enjoyed a romantic getaway together in Maui. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” crooner traveled to the Hawaiian island for a performance at the 5th Annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival, which ran from December 5 through December 7.

The couple made time for each other during Lambert’s work trip, however. The songstress shared photos of the two enjoying a beautiful sunset together, posing in front of a waterfall and taking in the scenic island views.

“Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year,” she captioned the series of photos. “Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!”

Lambert shocked fans when she announced in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin had secretly married after a whirlwind three-month relationship. The newlyweds, who split their time between Nashville and New York City, met on the set of Good Morning America where McLoughlin worked security.

The “Tin Man” singer recently explained to Health magazine why she decided to marry McLoughlin so soon after meeting.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” Lambert dished in December 2019. “So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.