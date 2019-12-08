Tropical vacation for two! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, left the winter doldrums behind for a romantic getaway in Maui over the weekend.

The country singer, 36, was in Hawaii for the 5th Annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival, which took place Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7. While at the festival, Lambert sang her new song “Bluebird” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Lambert shared photos of the trip via Instagram on Sunday, December 8. “Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year,” she captioned a series of photos. “Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!”

The Grammy winner and McLoughlin, 29, revealed in February that they’d secretly tied the knot after a whirlwind three-month romance. The newlyweds split their time between Nashville and New York City.

Lambert explained in an interview for Health magazine’s December issue why she decided to wed McLoughlin after such a short period.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” the “Tin Man” singer said. “So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

She added that she felt love at first sight, “if that’s a thing,” with the New York City Police officer.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. She and the “God’s Country” crooner, 43, began dating in 2006. She told Health that she didn’t understand why their split was so highly publicized.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’” the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer said. “But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business,” she explained. “I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

Shelton, for his part, has been in a relationship with Gwen Stefani since 2015.

Scroll down to see photos of Lambert and McLoughlin’s romantic getaway.