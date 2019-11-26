



Will they say “I do?” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been steadily sparking engagement rumors, and fans aren’t the only ones convinced that the country singer could be getting down on one knee soon.

“Let me tell you something: it’s coming. They had a moment,” The Voice contestant Rose Short told Us Weekly exclusively during the season 17 Top 11 Artists live screening and red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, November 25.

The Texas native, 34, continued, recalling the sweet behind-the-scenes moment between the unlikely couple. “We were backstage getting ready and she was getting her makeup done. He stopped and it was like — so much going on that nobody saw it but me — but he was standing there and he looked at her like he was so proud. So it’s gonna happen.”

Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 43, first met on the set of the NBC singing competition and began dating in 2015, shortly after the “God’s Country” singer ended his previous marriage to Miranda Lambert. Stefani, for her part, finalized her divorce from Bush singer Gavin Rossdale in 2016. The estranged pair share three sons: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Four years later and the musical couple are still going strong, even buying a house together in October. Shortly after taking that big relationship step, Stefani and Shelton sparked engagement rumors at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, where the No Doubt singer was seen wearing a diamond ring as she took the stage to accept the Fashion Icon award.

“It might be a real ring — a real diamond — but it’s not a wedding ring, no,” Stefani clarified to E! News at the time. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

Engagement chatter aside, the famous pair certainly aren’t afraid to show their affection for one another — whether they’re stepping out in Los Angeles or relaxing at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“He’s smitten by her. He’s going to ask,” Short revealed to Us on Monday night. “He is in love with that lady. You could see it all over him.”