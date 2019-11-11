Gwen Stefani Thanks ‘Babe’ Blake Shelton at 2019 People’s Choice Awards





“This s–t is bananas!” Gwen Stefani is officially a Fashion Icon. The multi-platinum recording artist was honored for her trendsetting style at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, and gave her “babe,” Blake Shelton, a shout-out in the process.

“Blake Shelton, look! Icon!” Stefani, 50, teased Shelton, 43, from the stage as she accepted her award.

She continued in disbelief, “This is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom … My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have her made her prom dress. It was always there, so the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine because it’s just what I do. I love fashion!”

On and off the stage, the “Don’t Speak” singer has always let her style speak volumes. She let her creativity run wild for her own fashion lines, L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers. The brands’ cool pieces have been sported by A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Kelly Ripa, Paris Hilton and Stefani herself.

“Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl,” Moschino designer Jeremy Scott said in his introductory speech. The designer collaborated with Stefani for her showstopping Met Gala look in May. “She’s a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total badass and an artist in the truest sense of the word,” he continued.

From Old Hollywood glamour to sporty streetwear, Stefani’s style has always been ahead of the curve. The Grammy winner remembered watching fans emulate her fashion sense during her No Doubt days, calling it “the most incredible feeling.”

Upon learning of her nomination for this award in October, Stefani shared her gratitude with her fans. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music,” she wrote. “I continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

She concluded her speech on Sunday with a loving callout to her new man. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe. Thank you, guys! I love you so much!”

Stefani began dating the country star in 2015, after meeting on the set of NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice. The “Hollaback Girl” singer was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016. The exes share three children: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

As Shelton took the stage to accept the award for Country Artist of 2019 later in the show, he called out to Stefani in the crowd, telling her, “I love the s–t out of you.”