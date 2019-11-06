



Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale may not be on the best of terms following their bitter 2016 divorce, but the former pair make a good team at raising their children.

While there were problems at first, the exes have “found a happy medium” coparenting Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

At the end of the day, the Bush musician and the No Doubt frontwoman’s main priority is ensuring their three sons are looked after properly. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the Brit, 54, told Us in May. “They’re really happy. … We’re doing the best we can.”

Rossdale also doesn’t mind the boys’ relationship with Blake Shelton, who’s been dating Stefani, 50, since 2015. “Gavin supports their having a strong male influence like Blake when he’s not around,” adds the source.

The country singer, 43, for his part, has thoroughly enjoyed being a father figure to the kids. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys, a source told us in June. “They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

