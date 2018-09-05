Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in Mediation Over ‘Ongoing Parenting Issues’

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale attended mediation on Wednesday, September 5, to discuss “ongoing parenting issues they have over their three children,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Gwen and Gavin have been in mediation all day since 10:30 a.m. at their respective lawyer’s office building in Los Angeles. Their lawyers occupy the same building so logistically it was easy to facilitate,” the source explains, noting that Anne Kiley is representing the No Doubt singer and Laura Wasser is continuing to represent Rossdale.

The pair, who split in 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage, are parents of sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. Stefani and Rossdale were both granted joint legal custody when their divorce was finalized in 2016.

“The hope is at the end of this, both Gwen and Gavin will agree to take co-parenting classes as that will only benefit the children,” the source adds.

Rossdale, who is currently on tour, spent time in England with his father earlier this year before he died, according to a second source. The kids, however, did join Rossdale at one point on the road.

The “Make Me Like You” singer is currently dating Blake Shelton. The first source confirms, however, that the country crooner was not in attendance on Wednesday.

Shelton, who started dating Stefani in November 2015 following his split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert, has spent a lot of time with his girlfriend’s sons in the past three years. Over the summer, Stefani and the “I Lived It” singer took the three boys on a lake vacation in Oklahoma and on a trip to Antigua.

“Blake is very good with the boys and takes very good care of them,” a source told Us in July.

Rossdale, for his part, started dating model Sophia Thomalla in 2017. The Bush frontman spoke exclusively to Us about his split from Stefani in March 2017.

“There’s been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It’s really health, happiness and safety,” he said at the time. “We’re all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I’m just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things.”

Reporting by Jennifer Heger

