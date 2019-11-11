



Not headed for the altar just yet! Gwen Stefani debunked wedding speculation at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, as she hit the red carpet alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton with a diamond ring on her left hand.

“It might be a real ring — a real diamond — but it’s not a wedding ring, no,” the No Doubt singer, 50, told E! News. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on [the right] hand so I put it on this hand. But it looks good, right?”

She added: “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

Stefani gave Shelton, 43, a shout-out at the PCAs as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award. “Blake Shelton, look! Icon!” she said in her speech. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe.”

Later in the show, the country singer reciprocated the love as he accepted the award for Country Artist of 2019. “I love the s—t out of you,” he told Stefani.

The couple began dating in September 2015 as they coached The Voice season 9 together, though Stefani recently admitted that she “didn’t even know he existed before the show.”

“I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet,” she added, speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show in September.

In the same interview, she raved about her “magical” beau. “Blake is literally a unicorn,” she said. “Like, anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him. He’s such an incredible talent.”

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale. She and the Bush frontman finalized their divorce in April 2016, and they share three sons: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. For his part, Shelton finalized his split with ex-wife Miranda Lambert in July 2015.

In June, a source told Us Weekly that Stefani was impressed by Shelton’s bond with her boys. “He’s extremely close to them,” the source explained.

A second source, meanwhile, told Us what wowed Shelton about the “Make Me Love You” singer: “She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody. … Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.”