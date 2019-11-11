



Gwen Stefani was named the Fashion Icon of the year at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, held on Sunday, November 10, in Santa Monica, California. The 50-year-old hitmaker celebrated the big win on the red carpet in the most stylish way possible: in a Vera Wang gown with “fashion icon” embroidered on her long train in medieval-style font.

Since the news about Stefani’s upcoming Fashion Icon win was disclosed in October, the Grammy-award winner decided to have some fun with her fancy title. She arrived to the 45th annual awards show wearing a show-stopping high-low minidress with a black bow which sat right above the aforementioned statement-making train.

To complete the look, the star wore a diamond choker, fishnet tights, thigh-high black boots and long black gloves. She styled her hair down in loose, natural curls and went with a glamorous and timeless makeup look complete with cat eye-liner and bold lashes.

“Wow this is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things — I think because of my mom,” explained Stefani in her acceptance speech. “My favorite thing in my life was to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks. [..] The fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine because it’s just what I do.”

The singer accepted the award from Moschino fashion designer and friend Jeremy Scott. “Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl,” said Scott in his emotional introductory speech. He continued, “She’s a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total badass and an artist in the truest sense of the word. She’s this year’s Fashion Icon.”

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the “Hollaback” singer’s look. One user wrote, “If I were to describe a dream dress of mine it would look like @gwenstefani’s #PeoplesChoiceAwards red carpet dress. This look has been my dream look for prob 20 years.” Another said, “Gwen Stefani def deserves that award. She’s always on point w/fashion and glam.”

File The Voice judge’s latest look under her best of all time, right alongside her iconic Moschino ensemble from the 2019 Met Gala.