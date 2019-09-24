



The Voice fans know that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell in love on set, but now viewers can thank the NBC singing competition for cluing Stefani into Shelton’s very existence.

“I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” the No Doubt singer, 49, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Monday, September 23. “I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet.”

Stefani and Shelton started dating in late 2015 during the ninth season of the show — after their respective splits from spouses Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert — and the “Hollaback Girl” singer joined the country star in the 12th season, as well. Now she’s back for the 17th season, replacing Adam Levine.

“I thought it was gonna be [extra] this time because I feel like we’re so far into the relationship and it’d been such a long time since I’d been on the show and I didn’t know how we would be just us and competing,” the Grammy winner told Cohen before lavishing praise on her boyfriend.

“He’s so good at the show,” she said of Shelton. “I mean, he’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like, anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him,” she said. “He’s such an incredible talent.”

Earlier on Monday, the “Cool” singer revealed on Today that Shelton helps out with her three kids from her marriage to Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the Grammy winner explained. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

In June, a source told Us Weekly about the “God’s Country” singer’s bond with the kids: “He’s extremely close with them. Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it [at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch] because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

The new season of The Voice premieres on NBC Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

