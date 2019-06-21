The celebration continues! Blake Shelton’s birthday may have come and gone on June 18, but the party isn’t over for the Voice judge, thanks to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The “Harajuku Girls” singer, 49, shared a bevy of photos and videos from the couple’s festivities on Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 20.

“Dragging out the birthday,” she captioned a snap of a sprinkle-filled cake.

The duo also enjoyed plenty of more savory treats, including homemade Brooklyn-style pizza cooked on a wood-fire oven.

“So naughty,” Stefani captioned a snap of the finished product.

As for the birthday boy, he was also treated to presents and handmade cards, presumably from Stefani’s kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Two days prior, the No Doubt frontwoman penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend of more than three years. “Happy b day to my favorite human!!!” she captioned a gallery of photos of the country crooner, 43. “Can’t believe your [sic] mine. #soooooolucky!!!!”

The couple, who have been dating since November 2015, will soon be working together once more on Shelton’s hit show, with Stefani set to replace Adam Levine after he made the decision to bow out of the series ahead of season 17.

“It’s going to be fun and exciting. Blake’s my best friend. So, I get to hang out with him at work. Yeah. It’s going to be great,” Stefani gushed on a June 4 episode of The Talk.

Scroll through to see photos from Shelton’s birthday bash!