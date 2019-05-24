Adam Levine’s red chair will not turn around for season 17 of The Voice. Despite previously confirming his involvement, host Carson Daly announced that the singer will not appear on the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition on the Today show on Friday, May 24.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Daly, 45, began. “Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years.”

He continued: “Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine, 40, has appeared on every season of The Voice since its 2011 debut. Along with Shelton, the Maroon Five frontman is the only coach to not take any seasons off during the series’ run. The Grammy winner has won three seasons of the show with contestants Javier Colon (season 1), Tessanne Chin (season 5) and Jordan Smith (season 9). The day before the news broke, Levine sold the $45 million home he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo to Ellen DeGeneres.

Upon the news of Levine’s exit, Daly revealed Gwen Stefani is set to return for season 17.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” the former Last Call With Carson Daly host said on Friday. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Stefani, who has been dating Shelton since 2015, has appeared on seasons 7, 9, and 12 of The Voice. She has yet to win the competition. Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who won season 16, have all been featured as full-time coaches on the show.

On Friday, Daly concluded: “Next season should be a lot of fun.”

The Voice is expected to return to NBC in the fall.

