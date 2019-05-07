Blake Shelton’s team of contestants on The Voice season 16 don’t just get to benefit from his decades of experience in the music biz — they also get to mingle with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani!

Contestant Kim Cherry, for example, met Stefani, 49, during rehearsals for the NBC reality competition. “I was sitting there getting ready for ‘Waterfalls,’ so we were looking at the piano … and [Shelton] was like, ‘Come here real quick. I want you to meet my girlfriend,’” Cherry, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Voice Live Screening: Top 13 Artists in Los Angeles on Monday, May 6. “And I was like, ‘Cool. Oh, my God, your girlfriend’s Gwen Stefani.’”

“Like, I was geeking out real hard,” Cherry recalled. “I was geeking out over meeting her. No Doubt was like the soundtrack to my life for a certain point. I love Gwen Stefani’s music, and I was always really cool around Blake, but [meeting Gwen], I was like, ‘Be cool. What’s up, Gwen?’”

Cherry found the “Baby Don’t Lie” singer to be “just as approachable” as Shelton, 42. “She talked to me, she complimented me, we talked about living in Boston versus living in L.A. And they are a match made in heaven. They’re both really down to earth people. [Their chemistry was] just some hugs and eyes, but they were real loving eyes.”

“Hashtag goals,” teammate Gyth Rigdon chimed in.

Carter Lloyd Horne and Dexter Roberts, on the other hand, ran into Stefani outside the soundstage. “I looked at Carter and I said, ‘I think that’s Gwen,’” Roberts, 27, told Us. “And she came by and just started talking to us [as if] we were anybody. Real down to earth, real down to earth.”

Horne, 20, said the former Voice coach had a stray dog with her at the time. “She found it on the side of the road and took it and got it cleaned up and showed up [to rehearsals] to show it to Blake. And she was like, ‘Look at this dog!’ And we were like, ‘Cool!’ … I think they kept it.”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

