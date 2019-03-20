On hold! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been ready to say “I do” for quite some time — but now they want to make sure they have God on their side before they walk down the aisle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The former No Doubt front woman, 49, “began the formal process” to have her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials “so she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church,” says the source. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this.”

Even though Stefani and the country singer, 42, have been ready to get married for a while, “there are obstacles they have to deal with” first, an insider revealed in February. One of the issues is their living arrangement. The Voice coach currently splits his time between his native Oklahoma and Los Angeles, while Stefani is based in L.A. with her three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

But in the meantime, the couple are happier than ever. Adds the source, “they’re willing to wait.”

