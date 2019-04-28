It was a family affair for Gwen Stefani and her sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, at the UglyDolls premiere on Saturday, April 27 — and the “Cool” songstress’ boyfriend, Blake Shelton, also tagged along!

The couple posed with Stefani’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, on the red carpet for the first time at L.A. Live in Los Angeles and appeared to have the best time together. The younger two boys posed alongside Shelton, 42, while the 49-year-old No Doubt singer’s eldest stood by her side.

Stefani sported black heels with bedazzled jeans and a patterned jacket for the outing, while Shelton rocked a plaid shirt, blue jeans and matching jacket. The California native’s brood all went casual for the event, wearing a mixture of denim and graphic tops.

Though the couple ― who started dating in the fall of 2015 — are serious about their relationship, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly last month that wedding plans are on hold as of now as Stefani works to get her marriage to Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials.

The insider noted that Stefani has “began the formal process” so that she and the Voice coach “can marry” and “have it be recognized by the church.”

Added the source: “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this.”

Stefani and Rossdale, 53, wed in 2002 and announced their split in 2015. The former couple reached a settlement in their divorce in August 2016. Shelton, meanwhile, was married to country singer Miranda Lambert for four years before they called it quits in July 2015.

Lambert, 35, has since moved on with NYPD police officer Brendan Mcloughlin who she secretly wed earlier this year.

Scroll down to see photos of Stefani and Shelton’s family day!