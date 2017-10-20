Adam Levine ‘Is the Most Competitive’ of ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Things are heating up on NBC’s The Voice. Already halfway through season 13, the coaches are showing signs of being in it to win it, with Adam Levine being the most ambitious to nag the best artist.

A source reveals to Us Weekly that the longtime coach of the competition “is the most competitive.” But despite any taunts that get tossed about on the NBC set, the insider says the Maroon 5 frontman “is friends” with his fellow season 13 stars Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and newest coach Jennifer Hudson. The insider notes Shelton and Hudson are especially close, but all of them “hang out backstage together.”

However, that rivalry may turn less friendly next year when Kelly Clarkson claims a spinning chair.

In May, NBC announced that the American Idol vet would be joining the hit singing competition show for season 14. “They’ve already filmed some stuff with Kelly,” reveals the insider, noting the “Love So Soft” singer is just as ambitious as three-time victor Levine: “Things might get pretty intense when Adam and Kelly go head-to-head!”

And joining Levine and Shelton again, along with Clarkson will be Alicia Keys, who last coached in season 12. This will mark the 15-time Grammy Award winner’s third time as a coach on The Voice.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirt and sheer talent,’ Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment President of Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a widely unpredictable and compelling season 14.”

The last time she coached was when her artist Chris Blue was named “The Voice.”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

