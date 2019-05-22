Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 16?

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, May 21, episode of The Voice.

Season 16 officially has its winner. On The Voice finale, Blake Shelton and John Legend‘s teams battled it out one final time! Team Legend’s Maelyn Jarmon went head-to-head with Team Blake’s Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener during the finale, but only one could come out on top.

After performing three times through the finale, Maelyn was officially named the winner! Gyth came in second, Dexter came in third and Andrew came in fourth.

Ahead of the finale, the 17-year-old singer revealed that she couldn’t have felt more lucky to have the “All of Me” singer as a coach. “I’m going to cherish our time that we’ve had together forever,” she told reporters on Monday, May 20, adding she wants to meet his family! “If I get my trophy, we need to have dinner with Chrissy [Teigen] and Luna and Miles. I want that! I haven’t even met her yet.”

The singer, who is deaf in one ear but calls it her “superpower,” also said she felt like Legend, 40, really helped her grow as a person.

“Working with John, the main thing is that he really trusts my instincts and it makes me trust my instincts more,” she told Us. “I questioned myself a lot before I got here. He’s a musical genius, and for him to validate [my input] is like, ‘Wow.’ I’ll really take that with me that I trust myself more.”

In addition to the judges, the finale was filled with star power. Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie took the stage to perform “ME!,” Halsey performed “Nightmare, Travis Tritt sang “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and the Jonas Brothers rocked out to their new hit “Cool.”

The Voice has been renewed for season 17 at NBC.

