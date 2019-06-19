Her sweet escape! Gwen Stefani honored her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s 43rd birthday on Tuesday, June 18, in a series of epic throwback pictures on Instagram alongside a sweet message.

“Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your [sic] mine,” the “Cool” songstress, 49, captioned the post which showed two old photos of Shelton in a Canadian tuxedo and cowboy hat. “#soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini 😘💋🎂 #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!”

The couple’s celebration didn’t end there, either. Stefani documented a fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories that included multiple videos of the duo kissing, cheering red solo cups and simply laughing together.

In one pic, there is a blue heart balloon that reads, “I love you Blakey love, Gwen,” while others are signed off by Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. On Zuma’s decoration, he referred to Shelton as his “big buddy.”

Shelton’s bond with his girlfriend’s brood is something that impresses Stefani, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” another insider explained. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that the Voice coaches were dating following Shelton’s split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert, and Stefani’s divorce from Rossdale, 53. (Lambert, 35, went on to secretly wed NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year, while Bush guitarist is currently linked to model Natalie Golba.)

Though Stefani and Shelton are open about their adoration for each other, an insider told Us in March that they aren’t planning to wed until the No Doubt singer’s marriage to Rossdale is officially annulled by the Catholic church. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this,” the source added.

