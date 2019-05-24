The Voice will never be the same. Shortly after it was announced that Adam Levine will be leaving his spot as a coach on the reality singing competition, his fellow cast members expressed their emotions surrounding the unexpected news.

Host Carson Daly revealed the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s exit on the Today show on Friday, May 24. Minutes later, the series released an official statement on Twitter.

“Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ’see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye,’” the statement read. It was also revealed that coach Gwen Stefani will be returning to The Voice to take the Maroon 5 frontman’s spot for season 17.

The statement continued, “Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly [Clarkson], John [Legend], and Blake [Shelton] on the Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam.”

The American Horror Story alum, 40, who has been a coach on The Voice since it premiered in 2011, also released a heartfelt message after the news of his departure broke. “About 8 years ago, [executive producer] Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he began via Instagram. “It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

Levine went on to thank everyone he worked with on the series, but saved a shout-out to Shelton, 42, who also joined The Voice upon its creation. “BLAKE F—KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” the Los Angeles native wrote. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” crooner explained that it was simply “time to move on” from the musical series, but he will always cherish the “amazing ride.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Levine’s “decision was a difficult one for him,” but he ultimately chose to walk away because he has disliked the show’s format for multiple seasons.

Keep scrolling to see how Levine’s Voice costars reacted to his exit: