Adam Levine is speaking out! The singer, 40, took to Instagram on Friday, May 24, just hours after announcing he’s decided to leave The Voice.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he began, captioning a photo of the Rolling Stone cover from 2012 of him with Blake Shelton and then-coaches Cee Lo Green and Christina Aguilera. “After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

In his statement, he went on to thank NBC, the band, host Carson Daly and of course, his BFF Shelton.

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books,” he wrote. “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

Shelton, 42, reacted to the news following the announcement made on the Today show. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore,” the “God’s Country” singer tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Read Levine’s full statement below:

The Voice will return for season 17 — with Gwen Stefani as Levine’s replacement — in the fall.

