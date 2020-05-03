Close quarters! Miranda Lambert showed off her new temporary home — and it’s super cozy. She and husband Brendan McLoughlin are planning to take their love on the road in a new Airstream trailer.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer, 36, has been quarantining at home on her 400-acre Tennessee farm with her hubby since her Wildcard tour was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s got itchy feet.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time. ‘I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything,'” Lambert captioned a post on Instagram on Sunday, May 3. “I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been.”

She explained that after taking a “a much needed break” and “time to nest” with her husband of one year, she realized that “just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music.”

“I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member. Y’all Meet ‘The Sheriff.’ A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter,” the Grammy winner wrote.

The country superstar shared a photo of herself and the former New York City police officer standing in front of the gleaming silver trailer along with a video that showed the inside of the 27-foot home away from home, which features a toilet, shower and queen-size bed and is priced at more than $112,000.

“I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one,” Lambert added. “I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get get back on [my tour bus] Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.” The singer, who previously took her 1952 Airstream, Wanda the Wanderer, on tour with her as a rolling bar in 2018, added the hashtags #highwayvagabonds #livinlikehippies #BandMetour.

Lambert and McLoughlin’s new adventure comes a little over three months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In February, the NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly that McLoughlin had retired as a police officer. He had been working as his wife’s security guard on her tour.

A source told Us exclusively in March that the couple may also be adding to their family in the near future as Lambert “wants to start a family.” (McLoughlin already has a toddler son, Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.)

“Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever,” the source added. “They get along so well together. They’re always focused on each other, and cuddling or kissing. They’re very hot for each other, and it shows in their body language.”