Next chapter! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are enjoying life together following his retirement from the New York City Police Department.

The lovebirds are in “bliss right now and have been for a while,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Brendan has been living with Miranda for several months now, so his retiring is more of a formality.”

In the wake of his NYPD departure, the 29-year-old has taken on a new career challenge: he’s now a security guard. “He’s been working with [Miranda’s] security,” the insider tells Us. “They both love that he doesn’t have to go back to New York for his career.”

The 36-year-old “Tin Man” singer first met McLoughlin during her Good Morning America appearance with the Pistol Annies in November 2018. At the time, he was on duty with the NYPD.

Last February, Lambert revealed that she secretly wed McLoughlin three months after they first crossed paths. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️ #theone.”

Months into their marriage, Us confirmed in July 2019 that he took an “authorized leave of absence” from his position.

McLoughlin’s retirement from the NYPD was confirmed to Us in February by Detective Sophia Mason, a New York Police Department DCPI spokesperson. “His current duty status is retired,” she said on February 29.

