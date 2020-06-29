Home sweet home! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have expanded their brood of animals with a sweet kitten named Tequila.

Lambert, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 28, to share the story of how they came to adopt the feline. The Grammy winner revealed that the couple found Tequila on the side of the Texas highway on their way to Tennessee.

“Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn,” she recalled in the post’s caption. “Me to B: ‘Why are you turning around?’ B to me: ‘There’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop.’”

The “Tin Man” singer added, “Well, I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him. We stopped at mom and dads on the way home. [My] dad has a new bestie.”

Lambert noted that Tequila endured a nine-hour drive with the couple back to Nashville. She called the kitten “such a champ” for doing so while three dogs were along for the ride.

“He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces,” she continued. “Y’all, welcome Tequila the kitten to the family! #TequilaDoes @muttnation.”

Lambert’s love for animals has been well-documented. The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” hitmaker is a pet mom to several horses, cats, bunnies and dogs. While confirming that she has adopted two new bunnies last June, she revealed that she has accumulated 21 pets “& counting.”

Beyond adoption, she launched the MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Bev Lambert, in 2009 to help rescue animals. Last month, MuttNation raised more than $75,000 to help animal shelters impacted by the tornadoes that devastated Tennessee in March.

Miranda previously opened up about her passion for providing aid to animals. “It’s where my heart is,” she told Time in 2018. “It started with volunteering at the Humane Society in Texas; I adopted a little dog who was my companion. Her name is Delilah. For the first seven years of my career, she went everywhere with me. She was therapy.”

Miranda has continued to raise her many fur babies with McLoughlin, but a source told Us Weekly exclusively in March that the singer “wants to start a family” with the 28-year-old retired NYPD officer. “Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever,” the insider added.

