



Not slowing down! Miranda Lambert consistently proves her love for animals by taking in a wide variety of pets, from horses to dogs to bunnies to cats.

In fact, the country singer, 36, revealed in June that she has 21 animals at her home. “Somebunny has two new best furever friends! Frida and Selena!” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @nashanimalcare for rescuing all these bunnies. Glad I could take two off of your hands! There are so many more y’all. Go visit MACC! #furmom #21&counting #oops #dontforgetloveashelterpet #muttsofallkinds.”

Lambert adopted two kittens in August 2018, noting the different kinds of pets in her brood. “My [heart]. Mac & Cheese. New additions to Flying Pistols Farm,” she wrote. “#areyouKITTENme #catmom #dogmom #horsemom #minihorsemom #19andcounting.”

The Grammy winner showed off her dogs in June 2018. “Date night at the farm!” she captioned a photo of Jessi, Waylon, Delta, Cher and Bellamy. However, she pointed out the absence of Thelma, Louise and JD, writing: “#Thereare3more.”

Lambert confirmed in May 2017 that she had seven dogs, four cats, five horses — including Leiani, Sophie and Ellie — and two mini horses.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” songstress does more than adopt, though. She and her mother, Bev Lambert, started the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to help animals in need. “It’s where my heart is,” she explained in a 2018 interview with Time magazine. “It started with volunteering at the Humane Society in Texas; I adopted a little dog who was my companion. Her name is Delilah. For the first seven years of my career, she went everywhere with me. She was therapy.”

Miranda didn’t stop there either. “When I lived in Oklahoma, it was a very rural area and I fostered about 38 dogs myself,” she revealed. “Now I have eight. I think that’s pretty good.”

The Pistol Annies member uses her platform to connect fans with animals who need owners. As she declared via Instagram in June, “Our dream has always been for every pet to have a forever home and we’re going to work as hard as we can to make that happen.”