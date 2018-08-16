Miranda Lambert is taking animal advocacy to the next level. The Grammy winner opened up about her furry family and revealed why fostering pets is an important part of her life.

Lambert, 34, who started the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mom, Bev Lambert, revealed why the charitable organization means so much to her. “It’s where my heart is,” the “Tin Man” songstress told Time magazine in their August issue. “It started with volunteering at the Humane Society in Texas; I adopted a little dog who was my companion. Her name is Delilah. For the first seven years of my career, she went everywhere with me. She was therapy.”

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer then continued to give other pets a loving home. “When I lived in Oklahoma, it was a very rural area and I fostered about 38 dogs myself,” she exclaimed. “Now I have eight. I think that’s pretty good.”

Lambert has channeled her love for animals into her Livin’ Like Hippies tour. Donation boxes are placed at venue entrances for concertgoers to donate and sign up for a chance to meet “The House That Built Me” crooner.

“I always try to combine my two passions, which are music and mutts,” Lambert said in a January press release. “I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we preform and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

Lambert frequently takes to social media to show off her fur babies, Jessi, Waylon, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Thelma, Louise and J.D.

“Date night at the farm!” she captioned an Instagram snapshot in June of the bunch.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!