



Next chapter? After closing the doors on her Real Housewives of New York City days, Bethenny Frankel’s next post-show move is finding the perfect home with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

“They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” the insider says. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

The source tells Us that the couple are fans of the New England Patriots and their quarterback, Tom Brady. They also go to the Boston-based team’s games together. While they are exploring their options in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, they are not restricting themselves to those states.

Frankel, 48, Bernon, 41, began dating in October 2018. The duo were first linked when they were spotted kissing in Boston roughly two months after her boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

News of Frankel and Bernon’s next step in their relationship comes after she tweeted about being married on August 23. “To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married … that’s how crazy this ride is,” the former Bravo star tweeted.

Though fans quickly jumped to conclusions and assumed she secretly wed Bernon, Us confirmed that Skinnygirl founder is still married to her estranged husband, Jason Hoppy.

Frankel split from the 49-year-old businessman in 2012 but the pair, who share daughter Bryn, 9, have been battling in court ever since. Hoppy’s attorney Robert Wallack told Us that the exes only “resolved custody in 2014 by agreement, and settled their financial issues in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized.”

Before posting her cryptic marriage tweet, Frankel announced her departure from the RHONY franchise on August 21. At the time, she confirmed in a statement to Us that “it’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Bravo host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen said that he believes Frankel, who left RHONY during season 3 and returned for season 7 and beyond, could potentially reappear on the reality series.

“We are much like the mob. You can’t get out,” Cohen, 51, said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on September 4. “I do hope and think that she will come back sometime. Who knows?”

