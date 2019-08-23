



Say what?! Less than two days after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel shocked fans again when she seemingly revealed that she is secretly married.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is,” the former Bravo personality, 48, tweeted in the early hours of Friday, August 23. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ramonasinger @CountessLuann @TinsleyMortimer @SonjatMorgan @dorindamedley.”

Frankel has been dating movie producer Paul Bernon since October 2018. She called their relationship “normal, beautiful [and] loving” during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July. (Bernon has two children with his ex-wife Ashley Bernon.)

This would be the third union for the Skinnygirl founder, who was previously married to producer Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2016. She and Hoppy, 48, have been fighting for custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Bryn, for several years.

After divorcing Hoppy, Frankel dated banker Dennis Shields on and off from 2016 until his death from a suspected prescription drug overdose in August 2018. Shields, who was 51 when he died, had proposed to the B Strong founder in April 2018, but she did not consider him to be her fiancé.

“It was all very complicated, and it wasn’t what a natural engagement should be,” she said on the March 20 episode of RHONY. “Our engagement was on ice.”

Frankel confirmed on Wednesday, August 21, that she had decided to leave the Bravo reality series “to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett.” A source told Us Weekly exclusively that some of Frankel’s castmates “were very surprised” by the news.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!