Wow, Bethenny, wow! Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Andy Cohen and more were rocked by the news that Bethenny Frankel will not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City for season 12.

The Skinnygirl CEO announced her exit in a statement on Wednesday, August 21.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Bethenny said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

She concluded: “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Bethenny starred on RHONY for the first three seasons before leaving to film her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, with her now ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Following their split, she returned to RHONY in a full-time role for season 7 in 2015.

After news of her departure broke, Bethenny shared a lengthy message to fans via Instagram.

“I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles.”

Bethenny then urged her followers to “reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen.”

“Thank you so much for your love and support,” she added. “And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. ♥️xo♥️ B.”

