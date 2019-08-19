



A new apple! Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is set to feature a fresh face.

Luann de Lesseps discussed the upcoming season of the reality show with Michelle Collins on SiriusXM on Monday, August 19. While the former View host suggested that Ramona Singer is campaigning for her pal — and Luann’s ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s former gal pal — Missy Pool to join the cast, the former countess revealed Bravo has other plans.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Luann, 54, replied. “I think they already cast somebody else. Can’t tell you who, but I think they did!”

The “Feelin’ Jovani” singer played coy on the details, admitting that she doesn’t even know “much about this person.”

Days earlier, Barbara Kavovit, who was featured in a “friend” role during season 11, seemingly confirmed her departure from the series.

“Don’t think so love 💜,” the Heels of Steel author responded to a fan who asked if she was coming back to RHONY for season 12 on Saturday, August 17, via Instagram.

Barbara previously told Us Weekly that she would “consider” returning if she was asked by producers.

“There’s still things that are left undone,” she told Us in June. “And I kind of might want to get back into it and, you know, they filmed so much of me on my job sites, but they never aired it. And I just think that I’m really grounded and I think I lend something to that group. At least that’s what I’ve been told.”

RHONY, which typically begins production around Labor Day, also stars Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. While reports surfaced earlier this year that Tinsley got the boot, a source previously told Us that wasn’t the case.

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

