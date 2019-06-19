Is a big cast shake-up brewing in New York City? Barbara Kavovit and Luann de Lesseps are spilling the tea on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“You know, I would consider [returning],” Barbara told Us Weekly exclusively at her Heels of Steel book release party on Tuesday, June 18, at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown in New York City. “There’s still things that are left undone. And I kind of might want to get back into it and, you know, they filmed so much of me on my job sites, but they never aired it. And I just think that I’m really grounded and I think I lend something to that group. At least that’s what I’ve been told.”

If Barbara did indeed return for season 12, the Bravo cameras could also capture the Evergreen Construction CEO’s new role as an author.

“[Heels of Steel] is based on my story of being a woman from the Bronx, a young girl in the construction business breaking through the glass ceiling in a male-dominated business in New York City. It’s so rare,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I’m actually talking to a couple of big producers right now making it into to a production, a big feature film and a TV series.”

RHONY also stars Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Tinsley Mortimer. While there are reports that Anthony Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, is joining the cast, Barbara and Luann aren’t convinced.

“I know as much as you know, just what I read!” Barbara told Us of the casting rumors.

Luann added that she doesn’t “know” Deidre. “So I don’t know if she would be good. But the name is kind of interesting,” the “Feelin’ Jovani” singer quipped. “Who’s scared of Scaramucci? I don’t know!”

For now, the Countess and Friends star is focused on stay sober — and recovering from her showdown with Bethenny on the June 12 episode of the Bravo hit.

“It was rough episode for me. I think there was a lot of pain there and it wasn’t just about me,” Luann admitted to Us on Tuesday. “And as much as the girls might say I’m self-centered, I think I have to be at that point. I’m just trying to stay sober and keep in my lane, you know, so it may come off as bad, but it’s really about taking care of myself. And I’m not insensitive to the girls, and I heard what they had to say and I understood it, and I think I handled it pretty well, considering.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

