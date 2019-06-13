Tinsley Mortimer’s apple is still intact! Contrary to reports, the Real Housewives of New York City star will film season 12.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the 43-year-old reality star, who joined the cast of the Bravo hit for season 9 in 2017, has not been fired from the series.

During season 11 of RHONY, which is currently airing on Bravo, Mortimer’s story line has centered around her split from Scott Kluth. The socialite told Us exclusively on Wednesday, June 12, that she feels “free” after the breakup.

“I cried a lot about my ex relationship and things,” she admitted. “But now that we’re finished and it’s over, I just feel so much more free. I feel great.”

Mortimer has also started dating again, with the help of friends.

“I have not done a dating app or things like that. I just feel like you’re going on an interview,” she told Us. “I want to just meet you out or your friends of friends. We have conversations, we chat. It’s no pressure. And then if we have a smooch, we have a smooch. God knows what’s going to happen.”

The reality personality, who was previously married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 to 2010, has recently been linked to former Today show host Billy Bush.

Mortimer played coy when Us asked her about their relationship.

“Billy and I have been good friends for a long time. And you know, I’m dating,” she explained. “I’m dating around. … I usually would go from one to the next to the next and this time I’m actually really dating and all and guys that all have children. It’s a new thing for me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City also stars Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan. The show airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!