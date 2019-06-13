Is Tinsley Mortimer dating Billy Bush? The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the speculation surrounding her love life.

“Billy and I have been good friends for a long time. And you know, I’m dating,” Mortimer told Us at the Winky Lux Launch on Wednesday, June 12. “I’m dating around.”

Radar Online spotted the Bravo star, 43, and the former Today host, 47, on a bowling date on June 1. While Mortimer made it clear that she is not in an exclusive relationship, she told Us that she is dating single fathers.

“I’m really fully dating again, like fully dating, which is great,” she explained on Wednesday. “I usually would go from one to the next to the next and this time I’m actually really dating and all and guys that all have children. It’s a new thing for me.”

Mortimer added that she meets her potential suitors through friends.

“I have not done a dating app or things like that. I just feel like you’re going on an interview,” she said. “I’ve always said for me, I, the way I used to date was it was boarding school. You know, you have a couple drinks, you smooch a boy, he becomes your boyfriend. … I’m just sort of not used to going on a date where you don’t know somebody and they’re saying, ‘What do you do?’ and ‘What are you?’”

She continued: “I want to just meet you out or your friends of friends. We have conversations, we chat. It’s no pressure. And then if we have a smooch, we have a smooch. God knows what’s going to happen.”

Following her divorce from Topper Mortimer in 2010, the socialite joined RHONY and started seeing Scott Kluth. The twosome ended their on-off relationship during a season 11 episode of the reality series, which aired in May.

“I cried a lot about my ex relationship and things,” Mortimer told Us on Wednesday. “But now that we’re finished and it’s over, I just feel so much more free. I feel great.”

The reality star is also focusing on her Winky Lux collaboration.

“I mean I love lashes. I’ve loved them forever,” Mortimer explained. “Winky Lux’s aesthetic was already is so on brand for me, they’re just so girly and fun and so I was thrilled to work with them and create the line from the bottom up. The lashes are completely my styles, I think I know what makes a really good lash as I have been wearing them for years. So, we created a line for everyone to become a lash enthusiast just like me, and the packaging is super cute, which I also custom designed, I wanted it to be a beautiful keepsake box to store your lashes or reuse for bobby pins, or whatever you like … At the end of the day, I truly believe a good set of lashes can fix anything!”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

