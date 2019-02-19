RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Split — Again

Tinsley Mortimer is still looking for her perfect match. The Real Housewives of New York City star and her on-off boyfriend, Scott Kluth, have called it quits again, a source tells Us Weekly.

According to the source, the 43-year-old Bravo star is back on the dating scene, but “isn’t locked down at the moment.”

“The breakup with Scott was heartbreaking for her,” the source says. “All of Tinsley’s friends are trying to set her up with guys, but no one serious yet.”

Mortimer and Kluth were introduced by her former costar Carole Radziwill during season 9 of the reality series, which aired in 2017. Us revealed in June 2018 that the twosome had split. An insider told Us at the time that the duo had “a complicated relationship.”

“She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance,” the insider said. “They’ve done this before, these little breaks.”

Shortly after Us broke the news, Mortimer confirmed pair were “on a break” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town,” she told Andy Cohen at the time.

Mortimer later revealed the duo had reconciled during the season 10 RHONY reunion, which aired in August 2018. In the trailer for season 11, however, fans see the reality star break down over her relationship.

“I’m literally f—king miserable,” Mortimer says through tears.

In another clip in the teaser, Mortimer declares that she isn’t going to move to Chicago “until I have a ring on my finger.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

