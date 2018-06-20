Here’s hoping Tinsley Mortimer didn’t buy one of those wedding dress — at least not yet. The Real Housewives of New York City star and her boyfriend, Scott Kluth, have split again, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“They have a complicated relationship,” the source tells Us.

However, there may be hope for the on-again, off-again couple, who were introduced by fellow RHONY star Carole Radziwill during season 9 of the Bravo series, which aired in 2017.

“They talk every single day and still say I love you,” the source explains. “She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance. They’ve done this before, these little breaks. They are both super optimistic they will be able to work it out when their schedules aren’t as crazy … They love each other so much.”

A second source tells Us that Mortimer “isn’t telling anyone they they broke up.”

“Scott can’t let go of Tinsley emotionally,” the source tells Us. “Tinsley is hanging on, hoping that Scott will agree to marry her.”

A third source adds that “they are friends now, but will get back together.”

After calling it quits for the first time in October, fans saw Mortimer and Kluth get back together around the holidays on the May 2 episode of RHONY. During the most recent episode of the Bravo hit, Mortimer was so excited about her potential future with the Coupon King that she tried on wedding dresses for the camera with her mom, Dale. They mother-daughter duo also got emotional when looking at pictures of her frozen eggs over FaceTime with her doctor.

“Oh my god … That’s, like, crazy!” the reality TV personality said through tears. “That’s, like, my babies!”

In her confessional, Mortimer clarified that she was crying “happy tears.”

“I’m thinking I’m looking at what could potentially be my children,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

