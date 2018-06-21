Tinsley Mortimer confirmed that she and on-off boyfriend Scott Kluth have called it quits again. She spoke out just a few hours after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news.

“Us Weekly is reporting today that you and Scott broke up. What’s happening?” Andy Cohen asked the Real Housewives of New York City star, 42, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 20. She replied, “Today is an odd day. So, the media is reporting that we did break up, and it’s true. We are on a break right now. Look, it’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago, so busy with CouponCabin.”

When Cohen, 50, interrupted to ask Mortimer to clarify what she meant by “on a break,” she quipped, “Andy, don’t pressure me!” She then explained, “We’re broken up right now. But I’ll tell you this: We break up all the time.”

The Bravo personality insisted that last week’s episode of RHONY — in which she went shopping for wedding dresses with her mom, despite not being engaged — had “zero to do” with the split. “We actually were broken up a little bit before that [episode aired],” she clarified.

Mortimer added that Kluth knew “all about” her shopping adventure. “He thought it was funny,” she said. “He knows my mother. He knows how we are together. He thought it was cute.”

A source told Us earlier on Wednesday that the former couple “have a complicated relationship.” The source explained, “They talk every single day and still say ‘I love you.’ She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance. They’ve done this before, these little breaks. They are both super optimistic they will be able to work it out when their schedules aren’t as crazy. … They love each other so much.”

