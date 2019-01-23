The Mooch is out. Anthony Scaramucci’s time in the Celebrity Big Brother house was officially shorter than his stint in the White House.

The former White House communications director, who was fired by President Donald Trump after 11 days in July 2017, traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for a business conference on Wednesday, January 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a lot of intellectuals that are like, ‘WTF, what’s he doing on Big Brother?’ but you have to remember I grew up in a blue-collar family so you have to remember that America watches these shows,” Scaramucci, 55, said during the panel on Wednesday. “You don’t want to unplug yourself totally from America.”

The celebrity houseguests were also captured talking about Scaramucci’s departure on the Celebrity Big Brother live feeds on Tuesday evening.

“I miss Anthony Scaramucci,” actor Jonathan Bennett said to fellow contestant Dina Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan’s mother agreed: “I do too. He would be teaching us things right now about finance.”

Tamar Braxton also spoke about his exit. “Mooch you tried,” the singer said to her fellow houseguests. “I just want you to know that.”

Scaramucci was nominated for eviction during the first nomination ceremony during the Tuesday, January 22, episode of Celebrity Big Brother. Earlier in the episode, the businessman made an alliance with comedian Tom Green, who was also nominated, and Kato Kaelin.

It’s unclear why Scaramucci decided to leave the game.

Celebrity Big Brother also stars Kandi Burruss, Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Eva Marie and Ricky Williams, and airs on CBS Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

