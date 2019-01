The stars are out! CBS announced the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on Sunday, January 13, which is made up of actors, athletes, comedians and one politician. The second season of the star-studded reality show will kick off with a two-night premiere on Monday, January 21, and Tuesday, January 22. The celebs will attempt to stay in the house for three weeks; the live finale is set for Wednesday, February 13.

Get to know the 12 houseguests who will compete for $250,000: