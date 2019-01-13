Expect the unexpected, once again. The cast of Celebrity Big Brother was revealed on Sunday, January 13, and despite many rumored casts floating around on social media, the list included many surprises. Here’s the full cast:

Kato Kaelin (59, actor)

Joey Lawrence (42, actor)

Ricky Williams (41, former NFL star)

Jonathan Bennett (37, actor)

Dina Lohan (59, momager)

Tamar Braxton (41, singer)

Tom Green (47, comedian)

Lolo Jones (36, Olympian)

Kandi Burruss (42, singer)

Natalie Eva Marie (34, former WWE star)

Ryan Lochte (34, Olympian)

Anthony Scaramucci (55, former politician)

During the upcoming second season, the group will be watched 24 hours a day in the Big Brother house, which is filled with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights each week and run for three full weeks. The live two-hour finale will air on Wednesday, February 13.

Julie Chen, who has hosted the original series since its debut in 2000, will return this season despite the scandal surrounding her husband, Les Moonves. Chen, 49, quit The Talk in September 2018 after Moonves, 69, was fired from his position as CBS CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct. However, she chose to stay in her Big Brother role. Chen shared the first photo from the set of Celebrity Big Brother on Thursday, January 10.

“So excited to be back on this stage. Who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?!” she captioned the pic of herself on the iconic stage.

The first season of Celebrity Big Brother included Omarosa Manigault, Brandi Glanville, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Ross Mathews and Marisa Jaret Winokur. The Hairspray star became the first-ever winner of Celebrity Big Brother, taking home $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS Monday, January 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

