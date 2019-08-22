



Bethenny Frankel is saying goodbye to the Real Housewives of New York City.

After announcing her exit from the Bravo series on Wednesday, August 21, the reality star got candid about her exit from the franchise and how it’s shaped her into who she is today.

“I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you,” she captioned a screenshot of her title card from season 1 of RHONY. “I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.”

She continued, “I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here.”

Frankel went on to thank viewers for their support through her hardships, including her divorce from Jason Hoppy in 2016 and the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields in 2018.

“You helped me to get there. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles,” she wrote. “You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you.”

The Skinnygirl Margarita founder also reflected on the positive moments that have happened throughout her RHONY journey, such as the birth of her daughter Bryn, 9, in 2010 and the start of her disaster relief organization B Strong in 2017. Frankel, who shares her daughter with Hoppy, founded B Strong in response to national disasters in Puerto Rico, Houston, Texas and Mexico City, Mexico.

“I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of,” she wrote. “I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.”

Frankel ended her post by encouraging her followers to “reach” for their dreams.

“GO for it. Whatever it is,” she wrote. “Make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking.

The Bravo star also teased that fans “haven’t seen the last” of her. “There are many amazing things to come,” she wrote before signing off with her tagline from RHONY season 1.

“PS: New York City is still my playground,” she ended her post.

Frankel was an original cast member when RHONY premiered in 2008. She left in season 3 but returned in season 7 until her last run in season 11. A source told Us Weekly that Frankel’s decision to leave the franchise was due to financial stability and the want to spend more time with her daughter.

“She wants to focus on being a mom to Bryn,” the source said. “She’s also got other business things going on and doesn’t need the RHONY paycheck.”

The reality star confirmed her departure in a statement to Us.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

She continued, “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

