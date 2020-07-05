Closer than ever. Khloé Kardashian spent July 4 at ex Tristan Thompson‘s L.A. home days after rumors swirled that she was engaged to the NBA star.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, who have been quarantining together with their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, amid the coronavirus pandemic, were spotted arriving at the house together in a Cadillac being driven by the athlete after picking up some party supplies in Calabasas, California.

The Good American founder was dressed in an oversize white shirt, leggings and sneakers while Thompson wore a Napoleon Dynamite T-shirt and black shorts.

The pair were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, who was also dressed down in shorts, sneakers and a cap, and Kris Jenner, who pulled up in her Rolls-Royce wearing a face mask.

The get-together came a week after Khloé celebrated her birthday with a lavish party of her own at her California home. Rumors swirled that she and Thompson had rekindled their relationship after fans spotted a massive diamond ring on her left hand but an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the exes are “not engaged.”

Khloe, who dumped Thompson in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, appeared to respond to the rumors herself on Thursday, July 2.

“Wait… what?” she tweeted. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.”

“Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking,” she wrote in a follow-up. “Quarantine has us all going 🤪 🤪.”

A source told Us in April that Thompson was “fighting to make their relationship work,” but while Khloé was “enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now,” the Revenge Body host is “not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now.”

That didn’t stop the Canadian star from posting a loving tribute to Khloé on her birthday.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson wrote via Instagram on June 27. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

