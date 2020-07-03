Clearing things up? Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to seemingly shut down rumors that she and Tristan Thompson are engaged.

Kardashian sparked engagement speculation while celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27. Fans spotted a huge diamond ring on her left hand in photos from the bash, which caused many to think Thompson, 29, who was also at the party, had popped the question.

The Good American designer’s reaction, however, paints a different picture.

“Wait… what? Lol,” Kardashian wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 2. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.”

Although the California native, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with the NBA star, didn’t directly address the engagement talk, she did point out that this year has been wild.

“Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking,” Kardashian continued. “Quarantine has us all going 🤪 🤪.”

One day prior, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the exes are “not engaged,” despite fan speculation.

The pair, who split in February 2019 after Thompson was involved in a string of cheating scandals, including one with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, did however have a sweet interaction on Kardashian’s birthday.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson wrote in a tribute to the birthday via Instagram on Saturday. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

The Revenge Body host later replied, “Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT.”

Us broke the news earlier this year that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers player are self-isolating in California together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” an insider told Us in March. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Although the pair aren’t walking down the aisle anytime soon, a second source told Us in April that Thompson has been focused on proving himself to Kardashian amid the pandemic.

“Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” the insider explained.