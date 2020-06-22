Feeling grateful. Kourtney Kardashian used Father’s Day to show just how much she appreciates ex Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder, 41, took to Instagram to share a photo of the friendly exes posing with their children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “Happy Father’s Day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo on Sunday, June 21. “Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

Kardashian also commemorated the holiday in her Instagram Stories, during which she uploaded throwback footage that featured her late father, Rob Kardashian. Disick, meanwhile, posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and the pair’s only daughter resting beside him. “My day is complete,” the 37-year-old wrote.

Kardashian and Disick did not explicitly indicate that they spent the day as a family. However, the businesswoman seemingly implied the bunch was together when responding to a pal who hoped the wellness guru had a “great” day. “Thanks to your doughnuts and matcha you dropped off,” Kardashian replied.

Kardashian and Disick dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Two years after their breakup, the Talentless founder found love again with Sofia Richie.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 27 that Disick and the 21-year-old model called it quits after nearly three years together. However, a source told Us that Disick’s lingering feelings for Kardashian contributed to his split from Richie.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider said. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

In the aftermath of his breakup from Richie, Disick has spent more time with Kardashian. The former couple headed down to the Utah desert with their children over Memorial Day weekend — a period that coincided with Disick’s birthday. They also attended an intimate family gathering to celebrate his 37th birthday and made the trip to Kanye West’s Wyoming ranch with their kids.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” a source revealed. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”