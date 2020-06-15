Home on the range! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending time on their ranch in Wyoming, along with their kids and several family members, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They’re all having a fun time doing family activities like swimming, etc,” the insider explains.

The pair, who share North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months, haven’t had the $14 million spread to themselves. Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick have joined them at the ranch with their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, the source tells Us.

According to the insider, younger sisters, Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson, 2, and Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, also 2, are also in town. The family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, is at the residence as well.

“Woke up in the wild wild west 🧡,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 22, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 15, on a photo with her mini me.

Over the weekend, Khloé, 35, posted numerous photos of herself in the great outdoors, while Kourtney, 41, shared a photo working the ranch and snuggling up to a lamb. “Mornin’ 🍼,” the Poosh founder wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 14.

In the picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a blue and red flannel shirt, which some fans thought belonged to Disick, 37, who has worn a similar shirt in the past.

“KOURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT’S FLANNEL!” one user pointed out on a fan page with a side-by-side of Kourtney and Disick’s long-sleeved wardrobe choice.

The same day, the mother of three shared a series of photos inside a rustic bathroom, writing, “Reminder from Reign to please wash your hands.”

The family trip to Wyoming came after Kim, 39, opened up about celebrating Disick’s birthday last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group),” Kim wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 13. “It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”

The Flip It Like Disick alum’s L.A. festivities came after he enjoyed a birthday trip with Kourtney and their children to Utah, following his split from Sofia Richie earlier in the month.

“Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram at the time.

The New York native — who sought help for emotional issues in early May but left treatment after one day — shared a few snaps himself from the luxury Utah getaway. “Little water never hurt nobody,” he captioned a solo shot sitting by the pool on the trip.

Disick and Richie, 21, broke up in May after nearly three years of dating and according to a source, “Scott hasn’t been speaking about his breakup with Sofia.”