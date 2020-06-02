The good with the bad. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have contrasting approaches on how to keep busy amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Sometimes they are on different pages,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting their opposite schedules have them at odds at times. “She gets up early and works out and he is up late.”

Kardashian’s jam-packed routine has helped her to excel during the quarantine, while West, 42, has struggled a bit.

“Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing,” the source explained. “Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”

Despite this, the insider says the couple “are doing well” during the health crisis.

The “All Mine” singer has tried to lighten his wife’s daily workload by “making sure Kim has some time to herself and to unwind,” the source explained.

This comes after a source told Us exclusively last month that quarantine was putting a strain on their relationship.

“Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” the insider explained to Us on May 13. “She’s trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.”

Despite some tension during quarantine, the couple, who have been married since 2014 and share four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 12 months, have used their at-home time to hash out some issues and try and fix some kinks in their marriage.

“They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas,” the source said. “She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”

Us first reported in April that the duo were having trouble amid the health crisis. “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” an insider revealed at the time. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”