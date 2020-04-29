Trouble at home. The coronavirus pandemic is testing everyone right now, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no exception.

“Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

The 42-year-old rapper — who Forbes recently named a billionaire, thanks largely to his Yeezy sneaker line — has been “focused on creating” lately, according to the source. As a result, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels like “all the parenting duties are falling on her.”

Kardashian and West, who tied the knot in Italy in May 2014, are the parents of North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months.

“Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” the source tells Us.

This is not the first time that the couple have hit a rough patch. In 2016, a Kardashian friend told Us exclusively that the E! personality had “felt trapped” in her marriage “for a while.” However, she was dedicated to “being a supportive wife” on the heels of the Grammy winner’s much-publicized breakdown that November, according to the pal.

