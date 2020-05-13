All is not quiet on the West front. Things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not improved in quarantine, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” the source says, noting the mogul also feels like she’s on her own when it comes to parenting their four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 12-month-old Psalm. “She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can. ”

His “super-controlling” nature hasn’t been easy to handle either. “Kim’s been feeling as though he’s been trying to impose his views on her life,” says the source.

Us first reported in April that trouble had been brewing between the reality star, 39, and the rapper. “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” an insider revealed, adding that the Yeezy designer, 42, was more focused “on creating” than caring for the children. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

While quarantine has certainly been a test for the pair, who’ve been married for six years, it’s also given them a chance to air out their problems. “They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas,” adds the first source. “She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”

For more on Kardashian and West’s marital problems, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

