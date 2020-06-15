Farmer-chic! On Sunday, June 14, Kourtney Kardashian took to the ‘gram to share a photo of herself holding an adorable baby lamb in an oversize flannel, baggy jeans and a low pony. But there’s more to the outfit than meets the eye. Or at least, people seem to think so.

On Sunday, June 14, a Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick fan page reposted a photo of the mom of three alongside a photo of Disick wearing the same or a similar red-white-and-blue flannel shirt. In the accompanying caption, the fan page wrote, “ KOURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT’S FLANNEL!”

A source told Us Weekly that Disick is currently in Wyoming at Kim and Kanye’s ranch with Kourtney and her three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope. According to the source, they’re joined by “Kim and Kanye and their kids, Kylie, Stormi, Khloe, True and Kris.”

“They’re all having a fun time doing family activities like swimming, etc,” said the insider. “Scott hasn’t been speaking about his breakup with Sofia.” Disick and Sofia Richie split in May after nearly three years of dating.

Last month, Kourtney, Scott, their children and the rest of the Kardashian clan celebrated Disick’s 37 birthday together in Utah.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

But a lot of Internet goers are convinced that the pair is meant to be more than just friends.

“The world is falling apart because Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are broken up,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I think that if they got back together, our world would heal instantly. please kourtney and scott if it’s not for yourselves, get back together for us. it’s what’s right.”

Another wrote, “I will always be obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott, like i just can’t picture her with anybody else.”

Kourtney and Scott dated from 2006 to 2015 and they share a complicated on-and-off history. But apparently, the Talentless founder’s lingering feelings for the reality star played a role in his breakup with Richie.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

