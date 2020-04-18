Kourtney Kardashian’s Body Evolution From Party Girl to Pregnancy to Poosh Guru

Kourtney Kardashian turns 41 years old on April 18, 2020, and though she’s always been fit, her body somehow looks better and better every day.

As anyone who keeps up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew is the family leader when it comes to all things nutrition, health and wellness. Us even tried to track every diet the Poosh founder has ever recommended. (Spoiler alert: from intermittent fasting to no-sugar and gluten-free to apple cider vinegar shots, it was a lot!)

While Kim Kardashian may get attention for her ample butt and tiny waist and Khloé Kardashian for her dedication to weight loss and maintenance, Kourt has focused on making sure her entire body is fit and healthy inside and out since getting pregnant with son Mason in 2009. (She also has daughter Penelope and son Reign with former love Scott Disick.)

Gone are the 5-foot-1 star’s partying and club days! As she’s gotten older, Kourtney has focused on consuming fresh, organic, whole foods and ditching booze. “She’s really good with food,” a source told Us in October 2018. “She doesn’t drink a lot of alcohol, but will occasionally when she is out.” And everything she consumes is planned. “She plots her meals she has for the day,” said the source. “She brings snacks wherever she goes — all gluten-free. She doesn’t snack too much though.”

With age also comes wisdom. If the entrepreneur falls off track, “she’ll step up her workouts, but won’t go on any fad diet like keto,” the source shared. That technique pays off. See: Her sexy nude photoshoot for GQ Mexico’s December 2018 issue.

As for those workouts that she powers through, her commitment is off the charts! “Kourtney works her butt off,” the source told Us of the reality star’s fitness regimen. “Wherever she is, she makes sure to exercise every morning. She does a mix of cardio and strength training. She is still working with [trainer] Don-A-Matrix when she is home, and has a routine of exercises she does when she is on the road.”

Without a doubt, her impressive efforts have paid off! Scroll through to see photos of Kourtney from 2002 to present day — and pick up a healthy habit or body-positive tip of your own!