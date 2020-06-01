Best friends or something more? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent time with their kids in Utah to celebrate his 37th birthday and he was thrilled about the group outing, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” an insider says. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

Kardashian, 41, and Disick share three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The exes had an on-off relationship from 2006 to 2015 before calling it quits for good. However, they have remained close, always putting their children first and supporting one another through everything — even the Flip It Like Disick‘s star latest split from Sofia Richie. Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 27, that the duo had called it quits after nearly three years together.

The Poosh founder and Disick’s relationship has always been unique and still is today.

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever,” the source notes. “The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner].”

Although Richie, 21, and Disick have not spoken out about their split publicly, one of the lingering reasons for their breakup was his feelings for his ex, another insider shared with Us.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the source said at the time. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

However, for now, he is focused on being his best self, something the Kardashian family is encouraging him to do. “He’s taking it day to day” following his recent stint in rehab, the first source said. The Talentless designer entered a treatment center in Colorado in early May but left hours later when photos of him were leaked online.